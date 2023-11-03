WorldUkraine Recap: Russian Drones Hit Targets From Kharkiv To Lviv
ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine Recap: Russian Drones Hit Targets From Kharkiv To Lviv
Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine in a month, with as many as 40 UAVs sent in several waves across a wide swath of the country, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram. Some 24 drones and a cruise missile were intercepted. Drones were targeted at the Kharkiv region in the northeast, sparking several fires, and at the Lviv region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the west. Drones were also intercepted in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities said.
Ukrainian servicemen of Ukrainian Air Defense unit, 241st separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces take part in a training in the Kyiv region on October 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photographer: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine in a month, with as many as 40 UAVs sent in several waves across a wide swath of the country, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram. Some 24 drones and a cruise missile were intercepted. Drones were targeted at the Kharkiv region in the northeast, sparking several fires, and at the Lviv region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the west. Drones were also interce...
(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine in a month, with as many as 40 UAVs sent in several waves across a wide swath of the country, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram. Some 24 drones and a cruise missile were intercepted. Drones were targeted at the Kharkiv region in the northeast, sparking several fires, and at the Lviv region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the west. Drones were also intercepted in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities said.
The US on Thursday targeted several companies based in the UAE in the latest round of Russia-related sanctions as it seeks to up the pressure on the Gulf country to curb ties with Moscow. The US also sanctioned Novatek PJSC’s Arctic LNG 2 project, a crucial part of Russia’s goal to more than triple its liquefied natural gas production by the end of the decade, and Sistema PJSC, one of Russia’s largest publicly-trading holding companies.
Kremlin troops continued offensive operations in Ukraine’s east on Thursday, advancing marginally in the direction of Kupyansk, the US-based Institute for Study of War said in an update. No confirmed gains were seen from continued fighting near Avdiivka and west and south of Donetsk City. Ukraine’s forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut, ISW said.
Latest Coverage
Putin Signs Law Revoking Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Ratification
Kim Jong Un Sees Bigger Cash-Cow in Russia Arms Than Embassies
US Sanctions UAE Firms in Push to Curb Gulf State’s Russian Ties
Biden Doctrine: Show Strength, Whisper Restraint: Andreas Kluth
US Sanctions on Russian LNG Threaten Japan Gas Security Push
Coming Up
Putin expected to make National Unity Day speech on Saturday
Markets
Oil is headed toward a second weekly loss — its first since late August - as the Israel-Hamas war remained contained and clouds appeared on the demand horizon. Crude has mostly given up its war premium as the conflict hasn’t endangered supplies from the region, the source of about a third of the world’s oil.