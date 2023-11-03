Ukraine Recap: Russian Drones Hit Targets From Kharkiv To Lviv

Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine in a month, with as many as 40 UAVs sent in several waves across a wide swath of the country, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram. Some 24 drones and a cruise missile were intercepted. Drones were targeted at the Kharkiv region in the northeast, sparking several fires, and at the Lviv region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the west. Drones were also intercepted in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities said.