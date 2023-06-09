Ukraine Recap: Tanks On The Move, EU Struggles On New Sanctions

Ukraine faced another missile and drone attack on Friday even as Kyiv’s long-awaited ground offensive — one that’s likely to last for months — is picking up steam. Images posted by Russian military bloggers of NATO-standard battle tanks and fighting vehicles pushing toward Tokmak in Ukraine’s occupied south appeared to be genuine. At least one Leopard 2A4 tank has been destroyed. Ukrainian forces are also engaged in heavy fighting on the eastern front around Bakhmut. Kremlin troops are attempting to probe weak spots in Ukraine’s air defense with the almost daily launches, a spokesman for Kyiv’s military said.