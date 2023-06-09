Ukraine Recap: Tanks On The Move, EU Struggles On New Sanctions
European Union countries are still struggling to agree on new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as member states haggle over just how tough enforcement should be.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine faced another missile and drone attack on Friday even as Kyiv’s long-awaited ground offensive — one that’s likely to last for months — is picking up steam. Images posted by Russian military bloggers of NATO-standard battle tanks and fighting vehicles pushing toward Tokmak in Ukraine’s occupied south appeared to be genuine. At least one Leopard 2A4 tank has been destroyed. Ukrainian forces are also engaged in heavy fighting on the eastern front around Bakhmut. Kremlin troops are attempting to probe weak spots in Ukraine’s air defense with the almost daily launches, a spokesman for Kyiv’s military said.
European Union countries are still struggling to agree on new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as member states haggle over just how tough enforcement should be. Envoys are set to end this week’s discussions without an agreement on an 11th sanctions package.
As Ukraine keeps up the pressure on Western allies for more arms, the Pentagon is set to announce a package heavy on air defense munitions and valued at more than $2 billion. The money will bankroll Hawk missile launchers and missiles and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles. President Joe Biden said he’s confident he can work with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, despite the Republican’s indication that he may not back a new supplemental funding package.
