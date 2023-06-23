Ukraine Recap: Russian Missile Attack Thwarted At Airfield Southwest Of Kyiv
Ukraine’s air defense said it intercepted 13 Russian cruise missiles and a reconnaissance drone overnight.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will reach the 16-month mark on Saturday. Kyiv’s ground counteroffensive in the south and east presses on while experiencing strong resistance from dug-in Kremlin forces. Ukraine’s air defense said it intercepted 13 Russian cruise missiles and a reconnaissance drone overnight aimed toward a military airfield in Kmelnytskyi in the nation’s west, about 350 km (220 miles) southwest of Kyiv. Ukraine’s troops are attempting to advance toward Melitopol and Berdyansk in the country’s south.
Russia’s FSB security service said it had detained five men who attempted to buy radioactive material to smuggle into Ukraine and use for a false-flag operation, Reuters reported, citing Tass. The report comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged that Russia is weighing a “terrorist attack” on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that would result in a radiation leak, and would share intelligence on the matter with the US and China.
Russian officials said a critical bridge linking Crimea to the occupied part of the Kherson region was struck by Ukrainian missiles on Thursday but would remain partially open. The region’s Moscow-appointed governor said the hit came from Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the UK. Ukraine didn’t directly address the claim. Targeting the bridge suggests Kyiv’s troops are intensifying efforts to strike Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) in southern Ukraine, said the Institute for the Study of War.
