Ukraine Recap: Russian Missile Attack Thwarted At Airfield Southwest Of Kyiv

Russia’s FSB security service said it had detained five men who attempted to buy radioactive material to smuggle into Ukraine and use for a false-flag operation, Reuters reported, citing Tass. The report comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged that Russia is weighing a “terrorist attack” on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that would result in a radiation leak, and would share intelligence on the matter with the US and China.