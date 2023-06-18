Ukraine Recap: Putin Rebuts African Leaders’ Peace Initiative

Urging an end to the war “through negotiations” and “diplomatic means,” the delegation laid out 10 main points, including a de-escalation of the conflict by both sides, recognizing the sovereignty of states in accordance with the UN Charter, and returning Ukrainian children from Russia. Putin rebutted many of the proposals, and claimed Ukraine had withdrawn from talks with Russia last year on its own initiative. Zelenskiy told the delegation on Friday that talks are impossible while Russian occupying troops remain in Ukraine. Russia and Africa plan to hold an economic summit in late July.