Ukraine Recap: Putin Rebuts African Leaders’ Peace Initiative
Urging an end to the war “through negotiations” and “diplomatic means,” the African delegation laid out 10 main points.
(Bloomberg) -- No breakthrough was apparent as heads of state and senior officials from seven African countries met on Saturday with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, a day after their talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Putin also held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who emphasized the impact of the war on food and fuel prices that have hurt his country.
Urging an end to the war “through negotiations” and “diplomatic means,” the delegation laid out 10 main points, including a de-escalation of the conflict by both sides, recognizing the sovereignty of states in accordance with the UN Charter, and returning Ukrainian children from Russia. Putin rebutted many of the proposals, and claimed Ukraine had withdrawn from talks with Russia last year on its own initiative. Zelenskiy told the delegation on Friday that talks are impossible while Russian occupying troops remain in Ukraine. Russia and Africa plan to hold an economic summit in late July.
President Joe Biden said he won’t support lowering barriers to ensure Ukraine is able to join NATO. The war-torn country has to “meet the same standards” as other nations in the transatlantic alliance, Biden told reporters. Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues in the east and south, with its troops making small advances in places. Both sides are incurring “high casualties,” the UK defense ministry said in an update.
Coming Up
- Ukraine participates in Financial Action Task Force meetings in Paris all week
- NATO chief Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Scholz news conference in Berlin Monday
