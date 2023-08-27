Ukraine Recap: Three Pilots Die In Collision; Putin’s Decree

Three Ukrainian military pilots were killed after a midair collision of two L-39 jets on Friday, the defense ministry said. Russia’s navy has shifted some of its missile carriers to the Azov Sea and is shelling targets in Odesa and Mykolaiv from there, Ukraine’s military said. The UK defense ministry foreshadowed the move in July, saying warships, including three that could launch Kalibr cruise missiles, may be part of a fleet headquartered in occupied Mariupol. While Russia shot down drones near Moscow and in the Belgorod region north of Ukraine’s border, two people were killed by Russian shelling of a cafe in a village near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.