Russia Says Wagner Gave Up Huge Arsenal Of Weapons After Mutiny

Prigozhin hasn’t been seen in public since calling off the brief mutiny June 24 under a deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. His forces had advanced to within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow, with little resistance from the army, as he sought to oust Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, blaming them for battlefield failures in Russia’s war in Ukraine and claiming they wanted to “destroy” Wagner.