Russia Seeks to Return to the Moon After Almost 50-Year Break

With a launch scheduled out of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far east around 2 a.m. Moscow time, or 7 p.m. in New York on Thursday, Luna-25 will be competing with India’s Chandrayaan-3, which is orbiting the moon and is also likely to attempt to touch down near the pole in late August. Whichever country lands first could receive the title for being the first to land a spacecraft intact on or near this region.