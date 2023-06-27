Russia Latest: Lukashenko Says Russian Mutiny Painful To Watch
President Vladimir Putin said organisers of the attempted mutiny sought to divide Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the rebellion in Russia “was painful to watch” in his first comments since the mutiny ended.
President Vladimir Putin said organizers of the attempted mutiny sought to divide Russia and his government took all measures necessary to neutralize the danger.
A business jet belonging to the mutiny’s leader, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly landed in Belarus, but it was not immediately clear who was on board.
All times are CET
Events in Russia Were ‘Painful to Watch, Lukashenko Says (9:50 a.m.)
Lukashenko said the short-lived mutiny in Russia was painful to watch, state-owned Belta news service reported him as saying at a ceremony where he was flanked by top military officials. There was no sign of Prigozhin in the photos provided by Belta.
Prigozhin Jet Lands in Belarus; Unclear Who’s On Board (8:22 a.m.)
Prigozhin’s business jet landed at the military airbase Machulishchi, according to the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun, which cited air traffic data. It was not immediately clear if Prigozhin himself was on board of the plane, the group said.
Oil Edges Higher After Choppy Session (7:06 a.m.)
Oil edged higher on Tuesday after a choppy session following the short-lived armed uprising in Russia, a major OPEC+ producer.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed toward $70 a barrel after closing 0.3% higher on Monday.
Russia Conducts Flight Exercises Over Baltic Sea (5:15 a.m.)
Tactical flight exercises of warplanes including the Su-27 fighter are being held over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The exercises are aimed at testing the readiness of flight crews to conduct special tasks and the capabilities of aviation equipment, the ministry added.
