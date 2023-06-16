Russia Fires Missiles On Kyiv As African Leaders Visit Ukraine
After Ukraine, the African delegation is expected to travel to St. Petersburg for talks with Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia sent a barrage of missiles toward Kyiv as a delegation of African leaders arrived in Ukraine for talks on their peace initiative with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Ukraine said it downed 12 missiles over the capital on Friday as South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine by rail from Poland and traveled to the capital. Ramaphosa and other African leaders have announced a proposal to help bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, but details have been scant.
“Russia’s missile attack happened exactly when leaders of African countries arrived to the capital,” said Andriy Yermak, the chief of Zelenskiy’s staff, on Telegram.
Authorities haven’t reported any major damage from Friday’s attacks on Kyiv so far. A spokesman for South African presidency said the delegation didn’t hear any explosions.
The African leaders will face an uphill battle to convince the warring sides to lay down their weapons, with Zelenskiy having already rejected any deal that entails his country ceding territory to Russia. Moscow is also unlikely to agree to conditions for a troop withdrawal.
African nations have been severely affected by the conflict, which has disrupted the grain trade and fertilizers. Around half of Africa’s 55 nations supported United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion.
Although South Africa says it’s adopted a “non-aligned” position toward the conflict, US Ambassador Reuben Brigety last month accused Pretoria of supplying weapons to Russia, an allegation it denies.
South Africa is also due to host a BRICS nations summit in August, but as a member of the International Criminal Court would be obliged to execute an arrest warrant the tribunal has issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends.
--With assistance from Amogelang Mbatha.
