Russia Detains Journalist With US Citizenship in New Crackdown

Kurmasheva, who works in RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir Service, was waiting for the return of her passports when the new charge of being a “foreign agent” was announced. Law enforcement in Kazan allege she carried out “a targeted collection of military information” via the internet in September last year that could be used against Russia’s security, according to the Tatar-Inform news service, which published a video of her being led away by four masked men.