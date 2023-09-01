Russia Desires Improvement Of India-China Relations: Russian Envoy Alipov

Russia desires improvement of relations between India and China and its ties with both the countries are 'very wholesome', Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said on Friday.

In an interaction with journalists, he also said the Rupee-Rouble payment mechanism between India and Russia was not working due to the 'overcautious approach' of the Indian financial community.

The mechanism for trade between the two countries was established to settle dues in rupees instead of US Dollars or Euros in view of imposition of severe economic sanctions against Moscow by the West following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.