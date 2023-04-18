Russia Court Rejects WSJ Journalist’s Appeal Of Spying Arrest
(Bloomberg) -- The Moscow City Court Tuesday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his detention on allegations of espionage, Tass reported, in a high-profile case that’s highlighted the growing pressure on journalists in Russia.
Gershkovich, 31, appeared smiling in the glass defendant’s cage when media were allowed into the courtroom before the hearing. It was the first time he was seen in public since his arrest on March 29.
The arguments were closed to the public, but journalists were allowed to hear the judge read the ruling. Lynne Tracy, the US ambassador to Russia, attended the hearing.
Charged with spying, which carries a 20-year maximum penalty, Gershkovich is being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. The Kremlin says he was caught “red handed,” but has provided no evidence. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations.
Putin Approved Arrest of US Reporter as Hardliners’ Clout Grows
The State Department has formally determined that Gershkovich has been “wrongfully detained,” which opens the way to the US to negotiate on his behalf. He’s the first American reporter to be detained on accusations of espionage since the Cold War.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier this month that the Kremlin was willing to negotiate a swap involving Gershkovich, but only after his trial is concluded.
