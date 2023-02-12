Rishi Sunak Is Privately Drafting Plans to Rebuild Britain’s Ties With the EU

Among the proposals under consideration are a formal defense and security relationship and dialogue between the UK and EU, as well as a legal agreement to more easily allow the British military to join EU operations. The UK’s response to the Ukraine war provided a big opportunity to take more of a leadership role in NATO’s command and control structures, one senior UK official said.“NATO must remain the primary vehicle for the defense of Europe,” a government spokesperson said, adding that ministers had “no plans” in place to formalise defense links with the EU. The government had “capitalised on our Brexit freedoms” through trade deals, freeports and reforms to financial services, the spokesperson added.