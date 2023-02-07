Sunak Reshapes UK Government Departments After Rocky Start

The appointments came more than a week after Sunak fired the previous party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, over a tax scandal. The new chair will need to oversee the Conservatives’ upcoming local election campaign in May, but the party trails Labour by about 20 points in most polls and faces the possibility of a wipeout. That has made the post of chair difficult to fill as the holder is likely to be forced to take the blame. The chair is also responsible for securing donations, with the party facing a £25 million ($30 million) funding shortfall.