Gloom Descends On Sunak As Johnson Saga And Rate Hikes Persist

The Tories have been unable to follow the advice of their chief election strategist, Isaac Levido, to avoid distractions and focus on governing, one party planner said. The government has won the media narrative in just eight of the past 24 weeks, they said, flagging an excess of sideshows from Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s resignation after being found to have abused his power to public sector strikes and poor performance on key policy areas, they concluded.