Riots In France Expose Decades Of Failure In Tinderbox Suburbs

Charlotte Prando, the head of a non-profit organization that helps former inmates of France’s prisons find jobs and reintegrate into society and provides showers and laundry services to homeless people, gets to see first-hand the prejudice faced by the inhabitants, even when they get jobs. Police checks of her employees became so frequent and unpleasant that she resorted to printing business cards and copies of labor contracts for them to carry around. The harassment finally pushed her to move a center out of Aubervilliers, where she had started, to a better area.