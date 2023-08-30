Ring Of Fire 2023, Annual Solar Eclipse In US: Check Date, Time, Where To Watch, Tips
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has informed of an annular solar eclipse which is called as a 'ring of fire'. The eclipse will move from the US Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico.
Solar Eclipse Ring Of Fire: Date and Time
The annular solar eclipse 'ring of fire' will be seen in the United States on October 14, 2023. In the U.S., the annular solar eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.
Save the date for a solar eclipse: On Oct. 14, a "ring of fire," or annular, eclipse will travel from the U.S. Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico.— NASA (@NASA) August 28, 2023
Solar Eclipse Ring Of Fire: Where To Watch
The celestial event referred to as "ring of fire" can be watched live on NASA's official YouTube page. You can also catch updates on the social media pages of NASA. The YouTube link is given below
Ring Of Fire 2023: Path
According to NASA, the path of the annular solar eclipse next visits Mexico and Central America, passing over Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. The annular eclipse crosses into South America in Colombia. It passes over Northern Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.
What is Ring Of Fire
According to NASA, this rare event of The Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun, but appears too small to completely cover the Sun's surface – resulting in what appears as a ring of fire in the sky. It's also known as an annular solar eclipse. Everyone in the contiguous 48 states will have the opportunity to see at least a partial eclipse.
Ring Of Fire: How To Watch and Safety Tips
The NASA has warned enthusiasts that during an annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without specialised eye protection designed for solar viewing. The NASA said that viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury. Here are some safety tips from the US space agency:
Use eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Enthusiasts can use an indirect viewing method, which does not involve looking directly at the Sun.
One can also use a pinhole projector. However, do not look at the Sun through the pinhole!
Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device.
Remember to wear sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing to prevent skin damage.