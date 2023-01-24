Ready To Assist Pakistan Address Its Power Woes, Says U.S.

The U.S. is ready to assist Pakistan in resolving its electricity woes, a top official in the Biden administration has said, hours after the South Asian country faced a nationwide power breakdown due to a 'frequency variation' in the national grid.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the system of frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34 am local time on Monday, resulting in the breakdown on Monday, leaving millions of people without electricity, the second such outage in nearly four months.