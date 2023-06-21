Vanishing Ice On Highest Mountains Threatens Quarter of Humanity

Read More: The Arctic Will Have Ice-Free Summers as Soon as the 2030s The planet is already 1.2C hotter than during pre-industrial times, melting Arctic and Antarctic ice at a record pace. As heat waves bake more and more countries from the UK to China, wildfires scorch Canadian forests and a very severe cyclone lashes into the coastlines of India and Pakistan, there’s a growing acknowledgment that climate emergencies are no longer just freak weather events and need careful policy action. While severe flooding and landslides left 2,000 tourists stranded in India’s Northeastern hilly state of Sikkim in the past few days, nearly 100 people reportedly died in eastern Indian as a result of higher-than-normal temperatures. Local authorities disputed the fatalities are linked to the heat.