As Summer Airline Travel Picks Up, So Does Unruly Behavior From Passengers

Globally, there was one disorderly incident reported for every 568 flights in 2022, up from one per 835 flights in 2021, the International Air Transport Association said in a statement this month, citing data collated from more than 20,000 reports submitted by around 40 airlines. Failure to comply with crew instructions — such as using e-cigarettes and vapes and not fastening seatbelts — increased by more than a third.