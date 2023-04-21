Sunak Deputy Raab Quits After Probe Flags Abrasive Behavior

The loss of a key ally is a major blow to Sunak, who has sought to present his government as a departure from the Boris Johnson era defined by political scandals that distracted from the day-to-day running of the country. Sunak said in his response that he accepted the resignation with “great sadness.” His office later said that Raab would be replaced as deputy premier by Oliver Dowden, and that his role as justice secretary would be filled by Alex Chalk.