Quake Latest: Turkey Seeks Russia’s Nod on Syria Aid Dispatch
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing mounting criticism from earthquake survivors and opposition parties over the country’s poor construction record and what they say has been an inadequate response to one of its worst natural disasters.
(Bloomberg) --
Turkey is seeking a green light from Russia to get aid delivered to Syria’s northwest through its border crossings, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria reached 22,115, with tens of thousands still missing.
Key Developments
- Turkey Wants Russian Green Light for Faster Aid Flow Into Syria
- Turkish Anger Turns to Erdogan Over Quake Delays, Weak Buildings
- Azeri Oil Exports From Turkey May Not Resume Until Next Week
- Erdogan Vows Building Blitz to Renew Quake-Hit Areas Within Year
(All times Istanbul, GMT +3)
Turkish Opposition Files Criminal Complaint Against Government Over Twitter Blockage (10:51 a.m.)
Turkey’s main opposition party CHP filed a criminal complaint late Thursday against the telecom watchdog, transportation minister and President Erdogan’s communication’s director over Wednesday’s blockage of access to Twitter.
The complaint says Wednesday’s restrictions violated people’s right to communicate.
PKK Says It’s Halting Attacks Against Turkey Targets (10:29 a.m.)
Militants of Kurdish separatist group PKK said it’s halting “military action” against Turkish forces in the aftermath of twin earthquakes, according to ANF, a website that carries the group’s statements. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the US.
Turkey Seeks Russia Approval for Syria Aid Delivery (9.40 a.m.)
Turkey is trying to get a green light from Russia to use new border crossings for delivering aid to earthquake survivors in northwest Syria, officials with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.
Ankara is in talks with Moscow to allow a flow of international supplies through Turkish border crossings Oncupinar and Cobanbey in Kilis province, in addition to an existing one further west, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the negotiations are ongoing.
Death Toll Surpasses 22,000 (9:35 a.m.)
The number of dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 22,115 according to the Turkish state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which uses a network of activists on the ground. Tens of thousands of people were still missing.
The number injured in Turkey is 72,879 people, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.
Turkish Anger Turns to Erdogan Over Weak Buildings (7:04 a.m.)
With the national death toll from Monday’s two massive tremors passing 17,000 in Turkey, critics say the government’s delay in sending cranes and other heavy machinery to lift slabs of concrete missed a critical window of opportunity to save people. Experts fear tens of thousands more people are buried under the rubble, meaning the number of fatalities is likely to keep rising.
US Will Provide $85 Million in Aid (3:18 a.m.)
The US will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria, the US Agency for International Development said in a statement. US AID is delivering emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies, critical health-care services, safe drinking water and sanitation assistance, according to the statement.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed additional assistance the US can provide to support Turkish relief efforts, according to a readout from the state department.
Emergency Rule Officially Goes into Force (00:01 a.m.)
A three-month state of emergency officially went into force on Friday in Turkey, enabling Erdogan to issue decrees, suspend or restrict basic rights and freedoms or take extraordinary security measures. Under emergency rule, the government can prioritize public spending to address harm caused to quake victims or commandeer money, property or labor. It also enables authorities to tap into resources of financial institutions if public funds fail to provide the financing necessary to meet urgent and vital needs in time.
Gasoline Shortage (11:26 p.m.)
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, speaking in one of the worst hit provinces of Hatay, said late Thursday that the biggest problem hampering rescue efforts in the area was a shortage of gasoline and that the government was planning to allow usage of stocks of the military, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.
World Bank Aid to Turkey (10:44 p.m.)
The World Bank will provide Turkey $1.78 billion in assistance for relief and recovery work, with immediate assistance of $780 million through two existing projects in the country to rebuild basic municipal-level infrastructure. It’s also preparing an extra $1 billion in operations to support people affected.
The lender said it has started rapid damage assessment to identify priority areas for recovery and reconstruction support.
Corporate Donations Regulation Eased (9:33 a.m.)
Capital Markets Board allowed brokerages and publicly-held companies to exceed previously set donation limits, opening way for higher donations to survivors.
