Quake Latest: Turkey To Start Reconstruction In Late February

Vice President Fuat Oktay denied reports of a refugee flow from Syria after last week’s earthquakes left thousands dead and many people homeless. “A migration wave is out of the question, our borders are under control,” Oktay said referring to security measures in place against a new flow of refugees from across the Syrian border. Turkey, which is home to the world’s largest refugee population with about 3.7 million Syrians, has repeatedly said it can’t absorb more refugees.