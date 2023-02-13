Quake Latest: Critics Accuse Turkish Government of Cover Up

Legal activists have blamed the government of blatantly covering up evidence by hastily demolishing a one-story state building, housing concrete samples and files about collapsed buildings in quake-stricken Hatay province. The country’s urbanization ministry denied the allegations and said the data was already digitally saved and that the files would be transferred elsewhere. However, activists said the abolishment was done before the files were taken out of the building as Fox TV footage showed images of hundreds of files among the debris.