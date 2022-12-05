Qatar World Cup Spotlights Health Risks Of A Hotter Planet

Miah travels 25 kilometers by bus or autorickshaw to the local state-run hospital, at least twice a week, to undergo dialysis. It costs him about 3,000 taka ($30) a week, which he gets from relatives and friends as he doesn’t have a source of income. He also needs to feed a family of five. “Now I spend my time lying in bed most of the time,” Miah, 48, said in a phone interview from his village in southeastern Bangladesh. “I was the only breadwinner in the family, but I can’t work anymore.”