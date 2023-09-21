Qatar’s Warmer US Ties Buff Standing Further After World Cup

For the Americans, Doha is a vital ally. It’s seen as a place to deal with more difficult countries, as it can liaise with both Iran and the Taliban. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi don’t have a similar US relationship, though are seen as useful partnerships for other situations — such as an ongoing effort to improve ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Qatar is also outside of OPEC, which makes for smoother US dealings as the price of crude doesn’t have to be a topic of discussion.