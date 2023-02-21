BQPrimeWorldPutin Says Russia To Suspend New START Nuke Pact Participation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Putin Says Russia To Suspend New START Nuke Pact Participation

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START nuclear weapons treaty.
BQPrime
21 Feb 2023, 9:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21. (Photographer: Sergei Savostyanov/AFP/Getty Images)</p></div>
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21. (Photographer: Sergei Savostyanov/AFP/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START nuclear weapons treaty, dealing a blow to the last accord with the US limiting their strategic arsenals.

Russia won’t allow the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to inspect its nuclear facilities, though it won’t be the first to resume testing of its atomic weapons, Putin said in his state-of-the-nation address to parliament and top officials in Moscow on Tuesday. The treaty that was extended in 2021 is due to expire in 2026.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT