Russians Choose Argentina’s 100% Inflation Over Putin’s War

“We didn’t plan anything before November,” said Julia Zueva, 34. “I was in a group with different girls who were also pregnant, who all said ‘we're flying to Argentina.’ I was interested to know why.”More than 22,000 Russians have entered Argentina since the start of last year, although around 60% of those have already left, according to Argentina’s immigration ministry. There is no data available on where they went. The largest surge took place in the fourth quarter of 2022. More than 4,500 Russians arrived in January, a fourfold increase from a year earlier, and in February, 33 women in their third trimester of pregnancy arrived on a single Ethiopian Airlines flight via Addis Ababa.