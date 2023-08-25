Putin Probably Approved Prigozhin Killing, U.S., U.K. Say

Prigozhin’s downfall came after he led a failed mutiny in June against Putin’s military leaders that threatened the president’s grip on power. Putin had denounced the rebellion as “treason,” but Prigozhin had appeared to escape immediate retaliation by the Kremlin under a deal brokered to end the revolt as his fighters came within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of Moscow. Wagner mercenaries fought for Russia in Ukraine, and the company still has extensive operations in the Middle East and Africa.