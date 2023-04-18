Putin Stages Surprise Visit To Troops In Occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited troops in two occupied regions of Ukraine, according to video shown Tuesday on state TV.
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin visited troops in two occupied regions of Ukraine, according to video released Tuesday by the Kremlin, marking the second time in a month he’s toured territory seized in the more than year-old invasion.
Putin was shown meeting officers of the Vostok National Guard in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and at the headquarters of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the southern Kherson region, where he heard reports on military developments.
“It’s important for me to hear your opinion about the situation,” he told officers in video released by the Kremlin.
Putin’s appearance in occupied Ukraine came as Ukrainian forces prepare to mount a counter-offensive that the government in Kyiv hopes will provide a decisive breakthrough, despite doubts among its US and European allies that this is achievable this year. Russia has shelved plans for an offensive of its own after failing to gain much ground.
In Luhansk as he stepped off a helicopter, the Russian leader was met by Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin. The military commander was promoted to a top post in January despite his earlier firing over his handling of the war and harsh criticism from hawkish figures including Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The president congratulated Russian troops on the past Sunday’s Orthodox Easter and presented a copy of an icon to the Dnepr forces that he said had belonged to “one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire.”
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has regularly met with his troops on the front lines, this is only Putin’s second public visit to the occupied regions since he ordered the February 2022 invasion.
It was unclear from the Kremlin videos when the visits to Luhansk and Kherson regions took place. Putin was wearing a shirt and tie in Kherson and a turtleneck sweater in Luhansk. The video released by the Kremlin showed his motorcade passing a sign for Henichesk, a port city on the Azov Sea in the Kherson region. The Russian president made a night-time visit to occupied Mariupol in March.
Ukraine’s military pushed Russian troops out of Kherson city in November, the only regional capital that Moscow occupied, as part of a counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces last year.
