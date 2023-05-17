Prince Harry And Wife Meghan Involved In 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Car Chase: SKY News

Prince Harry and his actor wife Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York, the SKY News reported.

The incident occurred after the couple attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday, the report said quoting Prince Harry's spokesperson.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, as the paparazzi pursued her and her then fiancee Dodi al-Fayed.