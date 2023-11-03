Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Warns Against ‘Provocative’ Pro-Palestinian Protest In UK

However, the timing of next weekend’s protest has caused concern amid fears that the Edwin Lutyens' designed Cenotaph memorial to Britain's war casualties and other war memorials in London may be targeted.

“To plan protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful, and there is a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated, something that would be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for,” reads Sunak’s statement posted on X.