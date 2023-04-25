Biden Makes It Official: He’s Running Again in 2024

Biden chose Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House official and veteran of the 2020 campaign, to manage his 2024 campaign. Quentin Fulks, who managed Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s 2022 reelection campaign, will be her deputy. The president’s selection of a Latina and Black man to lead his campaign is notable, given that his inner circle in the White House, which will play large role in the campaign, is almost entirely White.