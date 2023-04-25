President Biden Launches 2024 Reelection Bid

U.S. President Joe Biden (Source: Joe Biden/Twitter)
President Joe Biden launched his reelection bid on Tuesday with a call for Americans to choose him again to save democracy, less than three years after he defeated his predecessor, Donald Trump.Biden, a Democrat, made the announcement in a promotional video.
The 80-year-old president will begin his final campaign after a lifetime in politics from a familiar position of low expectations.