BQPrimeWorldPresident Biden Launches 2024 Reelection Bid
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

President Biden Launches 2024 Reelection Bid

The 80-year-old president will begin his final campaign after a lifetime in politics from a familiar position of low expectations.

25 Apr 2023, 4:01 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>U.S. President Joe Biden (Source: Joe Biden/Twitter)</p></div>
U.S. President Joe Biden (Source: Joe Biden/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

President Joe Biden launched his reelection bid on Tuesday with a call for Americans to choose him again to save democracy, less than three years after he defeated his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, made the announcement in a promotional video.

The 80-year-old president will begin his final campaign after a lifetime in politics from a familiar position of low expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With World News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT