Pope Francis Admitted To Hospital With Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital after routine medical check-ups revealed a respiratory infection, the Vatican News reported.

"This afternoon, the Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups," the news portal reported quoting a statement by Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni.

The infection, which is not Covid 19, will require a few days of hospital medical treatment, it reported. Pope Francis had complained of “some respiratory difficulties” in recent days, the report said.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the report said, quoting the statement.