PM Modi's Visit Marks Important Point In India-U.S. Relationship: American Senators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the U.S. marks an important point in the bilateral relationship and is a key symbol of the two nations growing closer together, according to top American senators.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the U.S. from June 21-24 at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress on June 22.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks an important point in the relationship between the United States and India,” Senator Todd Young, a Republican, told PTI.