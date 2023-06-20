PM Modi US Visit Live Updates: Here's All You Need To Know
PM Narendra Modi took off for his three-day U.S. state visit, to be followed by a two-day state visit to Egypt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India on Tuesday morning for his three-day state visit, a first in nine years, on an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Modi is scheduled to attend events, including the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 21. He will then visit Washington D.C. on June 22. He will hold a high-level dialogue with President Biden in the U.S. capital city, followed by a state dinner in the evening.
The Indian prime minister will then address a joint session of the U.S. Congress.
On June 23, PM Modi will attend a luncheon that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are hosting. He will also interact with business leaders as well as members of the Indian diaspora during the day.
The Prime Minister will leave for Cairo on June 24 for a two-day state visit on invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
PM Modi Leaves For U.S.
Prime Minister @narendramodi emplanes for the USA visit. He will be attending programmes in New York City and Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/gleEHiw0AC— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2023
Talks To Consolidate Bilateral Cooperation: PM Modi
Discussions with President Joe Biden and other senior U.S. leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as the G20, QUAD, and IPEF, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his state visit to the U.S.
"I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," Modi said in his statement.
"I am confident that my visit to the U.S. will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity, and freedom," he said.
In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023