PM Modi US Visit Live Updates: Here's All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India on Tuesday morning for his three-day state visit, a first in nine years, on an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Modi is scheduled to attend events, including the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 21. He will then visit Washington D.C. on June 22. He will hold a high-level dialogue with President Biden in the U.S. capital city, followed by a state dinner in the evening.

The Indian prime minister will then address a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

On June 23, PM Modi will attend a luncheon that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are hosting. He will also interact with business leaders as well as members of the Indian diaspora during the day.

The Prime Minister will leave for Cairo on June 24 for a two-day state visit on invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.