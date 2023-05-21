PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Discuss Bilateral Ties, India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Sunday reviewed bilateral strategic partnership, including progress in the India-UK FTA negotiations, on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as trade and investment and science and technology.

Modi and Sunak met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"The meeting with PM @RishiSunak was a very fruitful one. We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science and other such sectors." Prime Minister Modi tweeted.