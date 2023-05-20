BQPrimeWorldPM Modi Meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo, UN Chief In Japan
PM Modi Meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo, UN Chief In Japan

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.

20 May 2023, 5:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 summit (Source: Rishi Sunak/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Saturday with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.

"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader.

"Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The group of seven, comprising the U.S., France, the U.K., Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

