PM Modi Meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo, UN Chief In Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Saturday with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Modi arrived in this Japanese city on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.

During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.

British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader.