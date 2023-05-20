PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Entire Gamut Of Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday and discussed a broad range of issues, including cooperation in trade and economic spheres, co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector, and civil nuclear cooperation.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

During their talks, they also discussed Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit to France in July for Bastille Day.