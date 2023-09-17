Plane Crash Kills 14 In Brazilian Amazon, AFP Reports

Amazon rainforest stands in this aerial photograph taken near Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Part of President Jair Bolsonaro's electoral appeal rested on a business-friendly pledge to rein in an overbearing state by dismantling environmental agencies, but those promises swiftly changed following the deadly Brumadinho dam break. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg