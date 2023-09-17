BQPrimeWorldPlane Crash Kills 14 In Brazilian Amazon, AFP Reports
Plane Crash Kills 14 In Brazilian Amazon, AFP Reports

Twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident. State officials didn’t immediately respond to AFP’s requests for further details.

17 Sep 2023, 1:01 PM IST
Amazon rainforest stands in this aerial photograph taken near Presidente Figueiredo, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Part of President Jair Bolsonaro's electoral appeal rested on a business-friendly pledge to rein in an overbearing state by dismantling environmental agencies, but those promises swiftly changed following the deadly Brumadinho dam break. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Fourteen people were killed Saturday when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon in the northern town of Barcelos, AFP reported, citing the governor of Amazonas state.

Twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident. State officials didn’t immediately respond to AFP’s requests for further details. 

