PGA Tour Bows To Saudi Rival In Shock Combination With LIV Golf

Once the new agreement becomes definitive, the PIF will consider how much investment is needed, Al-Rumayyan said in an interview on CNBC. He declined to get into specifics, other than the amount would be in the “billions” and would be what is needed to boost the sport. The entities have to negotiate details with the goal of reaching a final agreement “within weeks,” Al-Rumayyan added. Those discussions will include how much money the PIF will invest in the entity and when players will be able to participate in events of both tours.