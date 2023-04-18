Pentagon Cites China’s Military Threat As Beijing Spurns Calls To Talk
A senior US defense official will warn lawmakers about the growing risks of Chinese military power.
(Bloomberg) -- A senior US defense official will warn lawmakers about the growing risks of Chinese military power, while highlighting China’s continued refusal to engage in high-level talks with the Pentagon.
China is engaged in a “significant and fast-paced expansion” of its nuclear forces and is embracing “rapid technological change” in areas such as biotechnology, “which could be used for purposes including biological and chemical weapons,” Jedidiah Royal, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, will tell the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
Royal also will point to what he calls “risky intercepts” by Chinese aircraft and maritime vessels against US and allied military assets, as well as Beijing’s fleet of high-altitude surveillance balloons as evidence of the risks posed by Chinese behavior, according to his prepared testimony.
At the same time, Beijing has demonstrated a “concerning lack of interest in the important lines of communication that underpin a stable defense relationship,” Royal will testify.
Royal cites the refusal of the Chinese defense minister to accept a phone call from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after the US shot down the alleged Chinese spy balloon that entered US airspace in February.
A senior defense official who spoke to reporters on Monday said China’s military leadership has denied multiple requests to speak from Austin, as well as from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.