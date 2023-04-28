Pence Testifies Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury In Blow To Trump

Pence has said he didn’t have the power under the US Constitution to do what Trump wanted on Jan. 6. He has said the former president’s rhetoric at a rally right before the insurrection was “reckless” and that he was “angered” by Trump’s tweet saying Pence didn’t have the courage to do what must be done — posted while the assault on the Capitol was underway and Pence and his family were fleeing the rioters.