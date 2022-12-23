ADVERTISEMENT
Paris Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured, Prosecutor Says

A shooting in Paris has left two people dead and four injured, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
(Bloomberg) -- A shooting in Paris has left two people dead and four injured, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The shooting took place around noon on Friday in the 10th arrondissement. A 69-year-old man old was arrested, the prosecutor’s office said. Authorities are still determining the man’s identity.

The shooting occurred on rue d’Enghien, near a Kurdish cultural center, Agence France-Presse reported. 

