Pakistan To Unblock Wikipedia, After Restricting Site For 'Blasphemy'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia with immediate effect, days after the country's telecommuni­cation watchdog banned the online encyclopedia for its failure to remove offensive and blasphemous content.

"The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the website (Wikipedia) may be restored with immediate effect," Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb posted the Prime Minister's order to her Twitter account on Monday.

"The Prime Minister has also constituted a Cabinet Committee on matters related to Wikipedia and other online content," she added.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.