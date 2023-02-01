Pakistan's Worst Suicide Bombing In Years Kills 92 At Mosque

Usually, around 300 to 400 people from different offices gather for prayers each day at the mosque located inside an area where the city’s police headquarters and other government offices are located, Peshawar’s police chief, Mohammad Ijaz Khan told reporters. The city is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which shares a border with Afghanistan and has been the scene of some of the worst violence that Pakistan has seen over the last many years.