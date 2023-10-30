Pakistan Prepares To Deport Afghans Fearful Of Life Back Home

Pakistan announced last month that it is giving undocumented immigrants until Oct. 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation. Authorities say the evictions are essential to combat a spike in terrorism and to stamp out the smuggling of dollars and commodities. Mughal, his neighbors and human rights groups say the move will upend the lives of over four million Afghans in Pakistan, pushing them back into a country whose economy collapsed after the Taliban took control two years ago.