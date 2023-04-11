Pakistan Opposes Over India's Decision To Hold G-20 Tourism Meet In Jammu And Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its 'strong indignation' over India's decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir next month, terming it a 'self-serving move.'

India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year and aims to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September. The G20 is an important forum for the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies.

"Pakistan expresses its strong indignation over India's decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on May 22–24, 2023. The scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar...is equally disconcerting," the Foreign Office said.

"India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures... Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves," it said.

The FO said that such events cannot hide the reality that Jammu and Kashmir is an 'internationally recognised dispute' that has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

"Nor could such activities divert the international community's attention from" Kashmir, it said.