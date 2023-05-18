Pakistan Latest: Khan Defies Deadline To Hand Over Supporters

Financial markets are pricing in a high probability that Pakistan will default on its debt, but we think it could avoid this fate. The source of its trouble is a large fiscal deficit, combined with high interest rates. We estimate the government has enough funding to get by until the end of June. Beyond that, an extension of the current deal with the IMF is necessary to fill the financing hole. The government has done enough to meet the IMF conditions — raising taxes, reducing subsidies, hiking interest rates, and securing some foreign funding from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.